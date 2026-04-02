MS Dhoni to Play IPL 2026 Match vs RCB? Ex-CSK Captain Spotted Batting in Nets Despite Calf Injury | WATCH

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2026: In what would come as a piece of good news for fans, CSK icon MS Dhoni could be playing the much-awaited game against RCB. Of course before the RCB game - CSK take on Punjab Kings. The former CSK captain, who is out of action due to a calf injury, was spotted batting in the nets on Wednesday. Dhoni missed CSK's season opener against Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

CSK lost that game and now speculations are rife over will Dhoni feature against RCB or not. In the 10-second clip posted by CSK on their official handle, Dhoni can be seen inside the nets flicking the ball. He seems to be moving decently well. Here is the clip that is garnering a lot of attention.

WATCH VIDEO

It would now be interesting to see if CSK are willing to risk a ‘not fully-fit’ Dhoni for the game against RCB. It is a long tournament and it is likely CSK may just hold him back a little more. There is little to no doubt that Dhoni’s availability remains a key factor, but for now, the side must regroup and respond strongly in their next game.

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'Thala', as he is popularly called, has featured in 278 IPL games in which he has batted 242 times. Apart from remaining unbeaten 100 times, he has amassed 5439 runs at an average of 38.30 plus a strike rate of 137.45. He also has 24 fifties to his name with a highest score of 84 not out.

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