RCB Star Nuwan Thushara Takes Legal Action Against SLC Over IPL NOC: Report

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Nuwan Thushara has filed a lawsuit in the Colombo District Court against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after being denied a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Nuwan Thushara Moves To Court Against SLC

According to ESPNcricinfo, Thushara is contesting SLC’s decision, arguing that his central contract with the board expired on March 31, 2026. He claims that enforcing an NOC beyond that date is unjust and restricts his right to earn a livelihood.

The 31-year-old has named SLC president Shammi Silva, secretary Bandula Dissanayake, treasurer Sujeewa Godaliyadda, and CEO Ashley de Silva as defendants in the case. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on April 9.

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On March 24, Sri Lanka's cricket administrative body informed Thushara that he would not be granted an NOC after failing to meet the newly introduced mandatory fitness benchmarks. The revised criteria include a 2 km run, 20 m sprint, 5-0-5 agility test, skinfold measurement, and a counter-movement jump, with players required to achieve minimum scores to remain eligible.

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Breaking Down Nuwan Thushara’s IPL Record

Since making his IPL debut in 2024, Nuwan Thushara has represented two franchises, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 31-year-old has featured in eight matches overall, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.43 and a bowling average of 31.44.

Thushara was also part of RCB’s historic title-winning campaign in 2025. Although he played just one match that season, he made an impact by claiming a wicket at an economy rate of 6.50 and a bowling average of 26.00.

RCB clinched their maiden IPL crown in the 18th edition of the tournament, edging past Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.