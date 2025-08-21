England Announce 15-Member Squad For Women's World Cup 2025, Heather Knight Returns Amid Injury Concerns

Women's World Cup 2025: The England Cricket Board (ECB) named the 15-member squad for the forthcoming Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, August 21, with the tournament set to begin on September 30.

Star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will be leading the English side in the upcoming prestigious tournament.

Heather Knight Returns To World Cup Squad For England

It was Heather Knight's inclusion that raised questions among the cricket pundits. Knight suffered a hamstring injury, which forced him out of the field since May. However, the former England captain is expected to be fit before the start of the extravagant ICC tournament.

Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have also been included in the 15-member squad. Earlier, Glenn and Wyatt-Hodge were not a part of England's squad against India in the recently concluded ODI series.

Maia Bouchier Among Others To Miss Out Women's World Cup 2025

Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Kate Cross are among the top names who will miss the ICC tournament. With the Women's World Cup being held in India and Sri Lanka, England are focusing on having a strong spin attack.

Sophie Ecclestone will be leading England's spin attack, along with Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, and Sarah Glenn. Meanwhile, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer and Em Arlott, and Nat Sciver-Brunt are the fast bowlers who will represent the English side in the Women's World Cup 2025.

After announcing the squad, England head coach Charlotte Edwards has said that representing the country in the World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport.

"Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I'm delighted for all the players named in the squad," Charlotte Edwards said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

England will begin their campaign in the Women's World Cup 2025 on October 3, against South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.