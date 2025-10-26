Ajinkya Rahane Fed Up With BCCI Selectors' Cold Shoulder, Veteran Makes Bold Claim: 'The Team Needed Me In Australia'

India's Ajinkya Rahane in action during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, at The Oval in London | Image: ANI

Team India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane hits out at the BCCI selectors over his selection snub from Test cricket. The veteran also expressed his disappointment at being overlooked despite putting up promising numbers in domestic cricket.

Rahane further claimed that the Indian cricket team would have benefited from his services during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The Men in Blue lost the series and were also eliminated from the race to the World Test Championship Final.

Frustrated Ajinkya Rahane Reacts To Ongoing Exclusion By BCCI Selectors

Ajinkya Rahane is coming off a clinical outing against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy tournament. Walking in at number three, the veteran Indian cricketer contributed with a staggering 303-ball 159.

The Indian cricketer showcased ultimate resilience and grit against the opposition. But he is still yearning for a chance to return to the Indian Test fold and showcase his determination, irrespective of his age.

“It’s not about the age. It’s about the intent. It’s about the passion for the red ball and the hard work you put in the middle. So I don’t believe in that completely," Ajinkya Rahane said following his outing against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy tournament, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Ajinkya Rahane Makes Bold Claim Regarding BGT Series

Ajinkya Rahane also vented his frustration at being left out of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India lost 1-3. He claimed that experienced players need to receive more opportunities, and selectors should pay attention.

The veteran Indian cricketer further claimed that the team needed him in Australia, and he was geared up for action.

"After 34-35, players are old. Players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best. And if someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket. I think selectors should look into it.

“I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances. And there was no communication. I can focus on only the controllable things which I am doing right now. But as I said, the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it," Rahane added.