What Happens If ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Between India And Australia Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

Rain hasn't been kind to teams in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Weather gods have interrupted several World Cup matches very vividly, and the match between India and Bangladesh has also witnessed interruptions at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast For October 30

Rain also threatened to wash out the match between India and New Zealand. But the Women In Blue picked up a crucial victory to confirm their place in the semifinal, where they will face defending champions Australia on October 30. As per the weather forecast, there is a huge chance of rain during the match. Accuweather predicts that there is a 69% chance of precipitation during the daytime and it will eventually reduce to 60%. The temperature will hover around 25 to 32 degrees on that day.

If the match gets interrupted after a period of play, ICC rules will be applicable and the rest of the match will then resume from that point of time on the Reserve Day, which is on Friday, October 31. As per ICC's rule no 13.6, "According to section 13.6 of the ICC’s Playing Conditions for this tournament, “the SemiFinals and Final shall have a reserve day allocated on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated.”

