Ravi Ashwin's BBL Move Opens Door For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Cricket Australia CEO's Latest Comments Sparks Massive Buzz

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid goodbye to Australia in style. Rohit capped off with his 33rd ODI hundred while Virat also roared back to form with a valiant knock as India defeated Australia in the last ODI match in Sydney on Saturday.

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play BBL?

Both stalwarts looked solid against an Australian bowling lineup consisting of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and rolled back the years with yet another classic partnership. There were chatters regarding their ODI form, but the burning fire inside their belly proved that they cannot be written off yet.

Ravichandran Ashwin's joining the Big Bash League has opened up a new avenue for Indian cricketers. The former Indian spinner announced his retirement from IPL and was snapped up by the BBL franchise Sydney Thunder. BCCI currently doesn't allow active Indian players to participate in any other franchise leagues apart from IPL, but Ashwin became eligible after he decided to hang up his boots from IPL.

Cricket Australia Chief Todd Greenberg believes both Rohit and Virat could be seen featuring in the BBL at any point. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, “I think in the short to medium term, I think it is realistic. We're going to keep the dialogue open.

Advertisement

“Ravi(chandran) Ashwin coming is a really important moment for the BBL and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players into the league.”

Rohit Sharma Racks Up Several records In 3rd ODI

The century against Australia helped Rohit to get past Virat Kohli in an elite list. Rohit edged past Virat to become the visiting batter to record the most centuries on Australian soil. “Hitman” also joined Virat and Sachin Tendulkar to enter the 50-Hundreds club in international cricket.

Advertisement