Ajinkya Rahane Lauds Jasprit Bumrah’s Transparent Approach To Managing Workload In England Tests: 'Great Clarity. He Has The Courage'

Virat Kohli along with Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah stands for the national anthem during the first test match series against New Zealnad at the Basin Reserve cricket ground in Wellington | Image: ANI

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian cricketer, has applauded Jasprit Bumrah for standing up and clarifying his workload management with Team India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rahane added that it takes courage to speak up to the team and management and tell them that he would play three out of five tests. It also proved that Jasprit Bumrah kept the team as his priority.

One of Team India's most significant challenges was managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the Anderson Tenaulkar Trophy series. The world's best bowler played three out of the five Test matches, where Team India levelled the series 2-2.

The ace fast bowler needs to be looked after to avert injuries, as they could rule him out of major cricket tournaments and bilateral series. Bumrah had already clarified that he would feature in three games to manage his workload in the series.

Ajinkya Rahane was impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's transparency, as he believes it takes a lot of courage to speak up to the management and come clear about the situation.

“What I liked about the Bumrah situation was that he was pretty clear; he knew what he wanted to do before the series... Great clarity for a captain. It shows that he has the courage to tell the captain and management to be really clear. It also shows that he is keeping the team ahead of himself," Ajinkya Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian cricketer added that Bumrah wanted his team to be well prepared for action, and inevitably, they did exceedingly well without the world's best bowler in the playing XI.

Will BCCI Incorporate Jasprit Bumrah In The Upcoming Asia Cup 2025?

With Indian cricketers receiving some much-needed downtime, all eyes will be on the BCCI when the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is announced.

Several cricketers have begun training to keep their case afloat in front of the selectors.

However, Jasprit Bumrah may not be part of the upcoming Asia Cup competition. Reports have stated that the BCCI may keep him exclusively for the longer format.