How Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill Defied Match Official's Warning To Grind Out Sensational Victory Against England At Oval

A nail-biting finish on the final day at the Oval allowed India to secure a sensational victory over England. Riding on Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's fiery spell, India pulled off a brilliant 9 run victory and restored parity in the five-match Test series.

How India Defied Warning To Conquer Oval

This series marked Shubman Gill's captaincy debut, and the 25-year-old gave a very good account of himself as a leader. He replaced Rohit Sharma as the Test captain and also finished as the highest run-scorer in the series against England. However, there were many challenges as it has now emerged that India were in danger of being docked World Test Championship points in the Oval Test. As per a Dainik Jagran report, ICC match referee Jeff Crowe had issued a warning to Shubman Gill and Co., insisting they were behind by six overs as per the overrate and could lose up to four WTC points.

India had to bowl out England, or they needed to improve their over rate on the final day. As per the report, it was suggested that spinners should be brought as it would take little time to complete the overs. But Gambhir refused to budge and decided to continue with their regular approach, which ultimately proved to be beneficial.

India Moved Up To Third In WTC Table

Overrate was a thing for England in the last WTC cycle, as the Three Lions lost several points due to their poor overrate. England have failed to secure a place in the WTC final once in the last two editions. India have moved to second position in the WTC table with 28 points and 46.67 PCT.

