R Ashwin To Replace Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals Captain? Amid CSK Uncertainty Star Spinner Backed To Lead IPL Franchise

Ravichandran Ashwin could end his CSK spell ahead of the next IPL season. The star spinner joined the five time champions at the 2025 IPL mega auction from Rajasthan Royals for a hefty INR 9.75 crore but he failled to live up to the expectations last season.

R Ashwin Likely To Part Ways With CSK

As per Cricbuzz, R Ashwin has conveyed his intention to CSK hierarchy as he wants to explore new options in the next seasaon. The 38 year old encountered a torrid time with the ball having picked up just seven wickets in nine games. Ashwin started his IPL journey with CSK nin 2009 and went on to play a pivotal part for MS Dhoni's side when they won consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011.

The CSK spinner has been linked withy a move To Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal which might see Sanju Samson moving to the other direction. Aakash Chopra feels should Ashwin join the Royals he could fill in as Sanju's relacement in the leadership role.

On his YouTube channel he said, "Ash has said that he doesn't want to play for CSK, that he is not available. He might be allowed to leave as well. However, Sanju is going from there, and Ravichandran Ashwin anna is going from here. So will it be a straight swap?

"RR's captain might come to CSK, although he might not become the captain as Ruturaj Gaikwad might remain the captain, but Ashwin goes to Rajasthan and becomes their captain because they need a captain."

Sanju Samson Could Sever Ties With Rajasthan Royals

Samson has also been linked with a move outside Rajasthan as Cricbuzz reported his relationship with the franchise is no more the same what it used to be. The Indian opener has been with the franchise since 2013 barring two season in 2016 and 2017 and was retained ahead of the 2025 IPL campaign.