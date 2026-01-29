BCB Criticised for Lack of 'Chain of Command' After M Najmul Islam's Reappointment Despite Controversial Remarks

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon has criticised the lack of a proper commanding hierarchy in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The ex-skipper's outburst centred around the reappointment of M Najmul Islam as chairperson of the Finance Committee.

M Najmul Islan was in hot water following his controversial remark over former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal. The BCB Director called Tamim an 'Indian agent,' sparking furore among the cricketers.

Tamim Iqbal had called for a proper dialogue between the BCB, ICC and the BCCI after Bangladesh had chickened out of participating in the T20 World Cup in India. The issue stemmed from Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL 2026, as the BCCI had directed KKR to release the cricketer.

Khaled Mahmud Sujon Claims BCB Lacks Clear Chain of Command

Khaled Mahmud Sujon has claimed the Bangladesh Cricket Board is not united and is lacking a proper chain of command. He called for them to be in unison and also raised that only the board can save their cricket. However, the players are being disrespected at each step.

"No one can save cricket except the board. If they don't admit this, they are making a mistake. Players are being disrespected by the board at every step.

"The board is the highest authority and has the jurisdiction to give a post to anyone. When they speak, they must be united and speak in unison. The biggest issue is that the board is not united. There is no chain of command in the board," Khaled Mahmud Sujon said to the Daily Star.

Bangladesh Kicked Out, Scotland To Now Feature In T20 World Cup

Bangladesh's boycott has cost them a huge chance of bringing ICC title glory to its dusty and trophyless cabinet. While the Board and its players were keen to be a part of the competition, their last-moment ouster did not sit well with the ICC.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) upheld the announced schedule for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and was unwilling to budge despite Bangladesh's repeated requests.