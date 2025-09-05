Ajinkya Rahane Offers Insights On India's T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Form Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025: 'It Will Be Interesting To See...'

Asia Cup 2025: The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will kick off on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, Team India will begin their voyage in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10, against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Men in Blue will play against Pakistan in their second Group A fixture against arch-rivals, Pakistan, on September 14, in Dubai. India to end their group campaign against Oman on September 19, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Eight teams are competing in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, with four teams split into two groups. India have been placed in Group A alongside Oman, UAE, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

Ajinkya Rahane Reflects On Suryakumar Yadav's Form In T20Is

Before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, Ajinkya Rahane opened up on Suryakumar Yadav's current form, saying that it will be interesting to see how India's T20I skipper performs after his sports hernia, which he underwent in July 2025.

The veteran batter also showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav, calling him a dangerous batter in the T20I format.

"Didn't have a good series against England, but came back to form in IPL with five fifties and finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with a healthy strike rate. We all know Surya is a dangerous batter. In this format, he has done really well. But it will be interesting to see how he goes about his batting, especially after the surgery,” Ajinkya Rahane said while speaking on his official YouTube video.

Suryakumar Yadav's Stats In T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut in 2021 against England at Ahmedabad. Following that, the 34-year-old played 83 T20Is and 79 innings, amassing 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07 and an average of 38.20. He hammered four centuries and 21 fifties in the 20-over format for the Men in Blue.