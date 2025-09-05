India's Mission Asia Cup Starts Today; First Practice Session in Dubai Under Lights at 6 PM

Asia Cup 2025: We are into the last leg before the start of the much-awaited continental tournament from September 9. Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is wasting no time in getting in the groove. After arriving in Dubai, Team India is scheduled to have their first practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The session would be under lights and that would help the players acclimatize.

Team India's 1st Session Starts at 6 PM

As per a report by RevSportz, Team India's first training session starts at 6 PM. It would be interesting to see what the focus is on as for some players, it will be a change of format as well.

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar and the majority of the players have reached Dubai and would all be there for the session. As per reports, Shubman Gill - the vice-captain of the side - is yet to reach Dubai. He is expected to reach there shortly. It would be interesting to see the playing XI India opt for. As per reports, there is confusion over Sanju Samson's batting order now that Gill is a part of the T20 side. Reports claim Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open and Samson plays at No. 3.

India’s fixtures at Asia Cup

India vs UAE – September 10

India vs Pakistan – September 14

India vs Oman – September 19

Final – September 29

On the second day of the Asia Cup 2025 itself, Team India would play their opener against the UAE. After that, there is the big one against arch-rivals Pakistan.