Teacher’s Day 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Honours Coach Ramakant Achrekar, Father Ramesh, and Brother Ajit With A Sincere Note

Teacher's Day 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, expressed his appreciation for the three pillars of his life that helped shape his illustrious career. He named Coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, his father Ramesh Tendulkar, and his brother Ajit as the three mentors in his life, acknowledging them as the cornerstones in shaping his career in the game.

By breaking records and outclassing the opposition with his performance, Sachin Tendulkar emerged as one of the most influential forces behind Team India's steady rise to global dominance in cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar Acknowledges The Three Pillars Of His Cricket Career On Teacher's Day

In India, September 5th is celebrated as Teacher's Day to honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. He was also a renowned educator and philosopher. His birth anniversary is committed to recognising the contributions of teachers across the country.

Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartwarming note for his first coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, his father Ramesh and his brother Ajit on the special occasion.

He pointed out how three guiding hands helped him start his journey in cricket. Their contributions have helped Sachin strengthen over time to become one of the world's most revered cricketers.

"The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always. #TeachersDay," Sachin Tedulkar tweeted on 'X'.

Sachin Tendulkar's Gratitude For His Father, Brother & Coach Knows No Bounds

Coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar played a defining role in shaping Sachin Tendulkar's career. Under his guidance, the Indian cricketer began his journey to become one of the greatest Indian cricketers.

Coach Achrekar passed away at the age of 87 in 2019. In 2024, Sachin Tendulkar unveiled a memorial dedicated to Ramakant Achrekar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Sachin Tendulkar has often acknowledged his father Ramesh and brother Ajit's contributions in building him as a cricketer. The Indian cricketer lost his father when he was 26 years old and has often shared affectionate moments on social media.