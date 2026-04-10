Ajinkya Rahane's BIZARRE 'Proud' Claim After KKR's Heartbreaking Loss vs LSG in IPL 2026 is Hard to Digest

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: The Knight Riders are yet to win a game after four attempts yet captain Ajinkya Rahane is 'proud' of his team. Following the heartbreaking final-ball loss against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, Rahane claimed that he is ‘proud’ of the way his side played.

‘Really proud of the boys’

"Tough one to take, but really proud of the boys for the way we played. Mukul's knock was defining," Rahane said after the match, praising Mukul Chaudhary for his match-winning effort.

Reflecting on the final overs, where the team lost the plot, Rahane said, "The execution here and there can happen in the last two overs, but credit to Mukul for that partnership. For them, it was nothing to lose, two overs, 30 runs, so it was all about swinging hard every ball."

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Can KKR Bounce Back?

With no wins after four games, KKR's campaign is in shambles. And a loss of such nature can only do more damage to the already-hurt confidence. It would be interesting to see how they can turn things around and get their campaign back on track. It is no secret that IPL is all about momentum and KKR would be hoping for that. A couple of wins and things would look completely different. The Knights take on Chennai Super Kings in their next game on April 14. The Knights would travel to Chennai for that one.

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