KKR To Receive Pathirana Boost Amid IPL 2026 Struggles. Will Lankan Star Feature in Next Game vs LSG?

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: In what may come as a piece of good news for the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana could join the franchise soon. The Knights are already struggling with injuries to key players and hence Pathirana's return could boost the morale of the franchise that is still searching for their first win of the season.

It is understood that Pathirana, who suffered a calf strain during the T20 World Cup 2026, has started bowling in the nets. According to the report, he could join the IPL in India by mid-April. Although no official date has been set for his SLC-mandated fitness test, it is expected to take place within the coming week.

SLC Gives NOC

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket read.

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"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialised physical training program for all nationally contracted players. This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments. Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players," the SCL said further.

Players who meet the required standards will be cleared for domestic tournaments and issued a No Objection Certificate for the IPL, SLC had announced.

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"Only those who successfully meet the required standards of the physical performance tests will be cleared to participate in the ongoing domestic tournament and also granted an NOC to take part in IPL 2026," the SLC statement said further.