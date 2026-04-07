Shreyas Iyer's Sister Hilariously Trolls KKR After Rain Washes Out IPL 2026 Match in Kolkata: 'Ek Point De Ditta'

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's sister cheekily roasted Kolkata Knight Riders after rain played spoilsport washing out the match. One does understand that Punjab would feel let down after picking up two early wickets in the game at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Rain intervened after 22 balls were bowled and after that there was no further play. The washout meant Kolkata-Punjab shared points and the Knights got to open their account. While Punjab would feel hard done by, Kolkata would feel they escaped the blushes.

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After the washout, PBKS captain's sister, Shrestha, posted a clip on Instagram. In the clip, she joked in Punjabi, “Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point,” cheekily suggesting that Punjab had generously “given away” a point after the washout.

After losing the toss, Iyer admitted that he was anyways looking to bat second. He also spoke about the chemistry he shares with coach Ricky Ponting. For the unversed, Ponting and Iyer were together at the Delhi Capitals a few seasons back as well.

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"Our chemistry blossomed right from Delhi Capitals days. And he’s someone who gives all the sort of liberty and freedom to youngsters in the team. And the inspiration that he is himself, he has played brilliant cricket over the years. And we’ve looked upon him as one of the best cricketers in the world. So yeah, working beside him, it’s a phenomenal feeling. And under him at the same time at Punjab Kings, we know he’s got a plethora of ideas. So, I personally feel that it’s a blessing in disguise," Iyer had said at the toss.

ALSO READ: Rain Saves Rahane The Blushes After Schoolboy Toss Blunder

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