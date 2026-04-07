WATCH | Prabhsimran Singh's BIZARRE Throw Hilariously Hits Teammate's Back During KKR-PBKS IPL 2026 Match

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh's wayward throw mistakenly hit his own teammate in Kolkata on Monday. In the 22 balls that were bowled before rain interrupted, this was surely the moment that stood out. It was hilarious as Prabhsimran picked up the ball and was taking a shy at the stumps at the batter's end.

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Unfortunately, his throw was not on target and it found the bowler, Xavier Bartlett on his way. The bowler was hit on his back and thankfully was not hurt. By then, Finn Allen was back in the crease. Here is the hilarious clip that is now going viral on social space.

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Bartlett was the star of the show as he picked up two big wickets in one over itself. He first sent the ever-so dangerous Allen back in the hut with a peach that took the outside edge. Then he picked up Cameron Green in the same over with a similar delivery that shaped away from the right-hander picking up a nick on the way through to the keeper.

KKR's Big Escape

There is no doubt that Ajinkya Rahane and his men would feel they escaped another loss. After opting to bizarrely bat first knowing very well that there is forecast of rain, KKR were pegged back inside the powerplay itself as they lost two wickets. On the other hand, Punjab would feel hurt as they would believe they had the two points for the taking.

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