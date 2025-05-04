'Really Close But Really Happy': Ajinkya Rahane Satisfied With Competitive Finish As KKR Maintains Path To IPL 2025 Playoffs

Ajnkya Rahane, skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has expressed delight after the thriller win they secured over the Rajasthan Royals. Rahane hailed Rahmnanullah Gurbaz and Angkrish Raghuvanshi for their composed innings. He also commended Andre Russell for his solid knock in the death overs, which allowed their score to go past the 200 run mark in the scoreboard.

Ajinkya Rahane Impressed With KKR's Win

The Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to stay alive in the IPL Playoffs race. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side managed to secure a win and snatch it off Rajasthan Royals' hands by just one run. After the win, the KKR skipper looked content with the finish as he applauded the team's performance and said that such close finishes gave him a lot of satisfaction.

"It was really close but really happy, when you win by one or two runs it gives you a lot of satisfaction. (Rahmanullah) Gurbaz and Angkrish (Raghuvanshi) played well and that finish from (Andre) Russell was really good. The plan was to go hard in the powerplay and then stabilise things till the 12th over. It was not easy for a new batter so me and Angkrish were talking to take it deep," Ajinkya Rahane said at the post-match presentation, as quoted by ANI.

Riyan Parag Made History Against KKR

While KKR secured a massive win over RR, stand-in skipper Riyan Parag pulled off a miraculous innings which almost sealed the deal for his side Given that RR is now playing for pride and has nothing to lose, they are giving their all to pull off wins in the upcoming games. During the match, Parag managed to secure a huge record and joined the likes of Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja and more.