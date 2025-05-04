IPL 2025: Karun Nair Reveals Delhi Capitals' Gameplan Ahead Of Crucial SRH Game: 'Play With A Lot Of Freedom'

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2025 tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 5. Both teams are in contention for a playoff berth, and it is Delhi who will have the urgency to grind out a much-needed win.

Delhi Capitals Have A Tough Task To Cut Out

Axar Patel's side made a brilliant start to the IPL 2025 season. But their recent performance hasn't been satisfactory, having lost 4 out of the last seven matches. They have amassed 12 points in their kitty and are still very well-positioned to secure a playoff berth. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are all ahead of Delhi Capitals in the points table and they have a very tough task to cut out

Ahead of the Sunrisers game, Karun Nair opens up on Delhi's qualification hopes. As quoted by News18 he said “It’s about winning moments in the game. We’ve been doing that really well in most of the games that we’ve played, and are sitting in a decent position. But having said that, we need to go out there and play with a lot of freedom," Karun said ahead of their match against SRH.

“We’ve had a bit of a break just to have a reset. So we’ve had time as a team to go back to the things that we were doing well. It’s about peaking at the right time."

Delhi Capitals Cannot Take Their Opponents Lightly