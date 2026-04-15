Ajinkya Rahane SLAPPED With Fine by BCCI For Breach of Code of Conduct After CSK Beat KKR in IPL 2026 Match

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: Things have gone from bad to worse for KKR and Ajinkya Rahane as the captain has been reprimanded by the BCCI. Looks like there is no respite for him and KKR.

No Respite For Rahane

The KKR captain was fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. Since it was the team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakh.

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Rahane became the fourth captain to be charged for a slow over-rate offence this season. Shreyas Iyer was the first, as Punjab Kings breached the rule in two games — against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31 and against CSK on April 2. Iyer was fined INR 12 lakh for the first offence and INR 24 lakh for the second.

Knights Hit New Low

It has been a forgetful season thus far for the Knights. They are yet to register their first win of the season after five games. It started with the loss against Mumbai Indians, then they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. They finally got a point when their clash against Punjab was called off due to rain. After that, they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants and now Chennai.

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