BCCI Chief Selector Clears Up Rumors Linking Shreyas Iyer To India’s ODI Helm: 'Haven't Discussed ODI Format Yet'

The chatter around Shreyas Iyer being trumpeted as India's next ODI skipper has significantly heightened ever since the BCCI announced him as India A's skipper for the Irani Cup. The domestic ODI competition would have the veteran cricketer in action.

Shreyas Iyer's break from red-ball cricket has also prompted discussion about his course in the long term for Team India in white-ball cricket.

BCCI Chief Selector Puts Shreyas Iyer Speculation to Rest

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar doused the hot rumours about Shreyas Iyer being Team India's new ODI skipper and said that they have yet to discuss any captaincy shift in the team's ODI unit.

"I don't think we have discussed the ODI format yet. Shreyas is a senior player; he leads his franchise in IPL. He is one of the senior guys. He was the captain of India A previously, doesn't mean we are looking at him as our Test captain. You're trying to find qualities of a leader in all lot of people. India A gives the opportunity," Ajit Agarkar said during the press conference.

Ajit Agarkar also highlighted that the news around Iyer's red-ball career may give them a chance to make him a key part of the 50-over format. Shreyas Iyer could very well be a part of the touring squad in Australia for the white-ball series, and the upcoming games would be impactful for him and his career.

Shreyas Iyer To Take A Break FroM Red-Ball Cricket

Shreyas Iyer has decided to put a temporary halt to his red-ball career, citing health reasons. The BCCI has informed that the middle-order batter will take a six-month break after he experienced stiffness and persistent back spasms.

Notably, Iyer had undergone back surgery in the UK and had made a full recovery.