Ajit Agarkar Affirms Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness And Availability For West Indies Test Series: 'He Is Keen To Play Both Matches'

India vs West Indies: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be availed for both the upcoming home Test matches against West Indies.

West Indies' tour of India will begin on October 2, with the first Test match taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The second and final Test match of the series will start from October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

During India's recent tour of England, Bumrah failed to participate in all five matches of the series due to workload management.

Ajit Agarkar Confirms Jasprit Bumrah's Availability In West Indies Series

While speaking to the media, Ajit Agarkar opened up on Bumrah's fitness and availability, saying that the Indian speedster is keen and ready to play both the Tests against the Caribbean. He added that after the England tour, Bumrah got a fair break.

"He's available for both the Test matches. We've had a fair break after England. In fact, he didn't play the fifth Test either. So there's been a bit of a month or five weeks of break and even this tournament has been fairly spaced out till this last week. So, no, he's ready and keen to play both Test matches," Ajit Agarkar said as quoted by ANI.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test Cricket

Currently, Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the best bowlers in the Test format. The 31-year-old made his red-ball debut for India in 2018 against South Africa.

The speedster played 48 Tests and 91 innings, picking up 219 wickets at an economy rate of 2.78 and a bowling average of 19.82.

Jasprit Bumrah has played two Tests and four innings against West Indies, bagging 13 wickets at an economy rate of 2.44 and a bowling average of 9.23.

Currently, Bumrah is with India's T20Is squad and taking part in the Asia Cup 2025. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, he took five wickets from four matches.