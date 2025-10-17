Ajit Agarkar Gives Reality Check On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup Ambitions: 'If They Don’t Get Runs, They'll...'

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team, has delivered a firm verdict on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ambitions for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

The chief selector has offered a practical take on the situation and said that the Indian duo will not be on trial in the upcoming Australia ODIs.

The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has sparked a wave of joy among the fans. The legacy cricketers make their national comebacks in ODI cricket, and their ultimate aim is to be part of the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

Ajit Agarkar Sets the Record Straight on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's 2027 Aspirations

Upon being asked whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's performance in ODIs would affect their chances for the CWC 2027, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that it was a bit silly to hold them on trial.

Agarkar added that 2027 is still a long way to go, and they still have time to figure things out and see how it shapes up.

"They are not on trial. They have achieved all they had to achieve, not just in terms of trophies but runs. It’s not that if both of them don’t get runs this series, that’ll be the reason they won’t be there, or if they get three hundreds, that’ll be the reason they play 2027.

"It’s still a long way away. We’ll see how it all shapes up. We have some ideas, and as we go along, we’ll have a better idea of how the team is progressing," Ajit Agarkar said to NDTV.

All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Performance In Team India-Australia ODIs

Upon Team India's arrival in Perth, Western Australia, the focus would be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they return to the India fold.

The Indian duo looked in splendid touch as they batted in the nets during the team training session at Perth Stadium.

For Rohit and Virat, it will be key for them to perform in the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and score runs on the scoreboard.