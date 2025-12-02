Ajit Agarkar Opts Out Of Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Situation As Working Relations Turn 'Borderline Sour' Between Two Delhi Boys: REPORT

Ind vs SA: All's not well in the Team India camp! With the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa going on, there are multiple reports of a rift between coach Gautam Gambhir and premier batter Virat Kohli. During the opening ODI at Ranchi, there were visuals of Kohli apparently ignoring Gambhir and everybody got concerned. It was also understood that chief selector Ajit Agarkar would play mediator between the two in order to mend things. The latest report on NDTV claims that Agarkar will not be doing the mediating role, instead, another selector, Pragyan Ojha, would play mediator.