Ajit Agarkar Opts Out Of Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Situation As Working Relations Turn 'Borderline Sour' Between Two Delhi Boys: REPORT
Ind vs SA: Things are not good in the Indian dressing-room as rumours of friction between Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli is out in the open.
Ind vs SA: All's not well in the Team India camp! With the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa going on, there are multiple reports of a rift between coach Gautam Gambhir and premier batter Virat Kohli. During the opening ODI at Ranchi, there were visuals of Kohli apparently ignoring Gambhir and everybody got concerned. It was also understood that chief selector Ajit Agarkar would play mediator between the two in order to mend things. The latest report on NDTV claims that Agarkar will not be doing the mediating role, instead, another selector, Pragyan Ojha, would play mediator.
‘Situation Not Good’
There is a clip on social space that shows Ojha having an intense discussion with Kohli while in the airport to depart for Raipur. The same report claims that situation between the two - Gambhir and Kohli - is not good. The report labels the equation between the two as "borderline cold".
