Ajit Agarkar Provides Huge Rishabh Pant Injury Update: 'He Will Be Hopefully Back For...'

BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies on home soil. Rishabh Pant has missed out due to injuries, and Ravindra Jadeja has been named Shubman Gill's deputy for the series.

Ajit Agarkar Provided Huge Rishabh Pant Injury Update

Pant fractured his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep of Chris Woakes during the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The player appeared to be in great discomfort and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the Test series. He had to be transported in an ambulance buggy and was later taken for a scan to determine the extent of his injury. Despite his limitations, the 27-year-old returned to bat the next day and completed his half-century in the process.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar couldn't provide an exact time frame for Pant's return but insisted they are hopeful that the player will return for the South Africa Test series.

He said at the press conference, “That was obvious once Rishabh Pant was ruled out. He has lots of experience, you know. I don’t know about Pant’s injury timeline. But he will be hopefully back for South Africa series.”

Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in the 4th Test and was later selected in the 5th Test in the absence of Rishabh Pant. He is expected to be picked up ahead of N. Jagadeesan, who flew away to England after being named as Pant's replacement. India are currently 3rd in the World Test Championship points table and will definitely improve their position if they manage to whitewash the Windies next month.

India Squad For West Indies