Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Asked to Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Amid ODI Retirement Rumour

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the two best white-ball cricketers of the era. Now that they are in the twilight of their careers, there are speculations over their future. For the unversed, they are only active in the ODI format after having retired from Tests and T20s. It is no secret that they have expressed their desire to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. But will that be possible is the question as fitness will play a massive role. Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth believes featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will help them get back in rhythm.

‘Start playing the one-day tournaments like Vijay Hazare’

“The very fact that they've said they are available, they both want to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, hoping that they win the title, having missed it by a whisker in 2023. I'll surely give it to them because they've done so much. They will have to play all the domestic tournaments across India. You should tell them to start playing the one-day tournaments like Vijay Hazare and other challengers so that they get back into rhythm,” he said on his YouTube channel.

"I am sure they themselves know it, having been such stalwarts and successful former captains. Won't they not have that much awareness? They'll know what to do and what not to do. For people who've achieved so much, especially Virat Kohli, I'll give them the extra bit of leverage," he added.

Will They Play ODI Series vs Australia?

In all probability, they will. About a week back, it was certain they would play, but now - there seems to be some dilemma.