Ajit Agarkar Shares Update On Virat Kohli’s Hamstring Injury Ahead Of Afghanistan ODIs: 'Don't Have A Timeline'

India vs Afghanistan: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, provided a crucial update on Virat Kohli’s hamstring injury ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

During the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), Kohli sustained a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Afghanistan ODIs.

Kohli was RCB’s leading run-scorer in the 2026 season and finished as the fourth-highest overall, with 675 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 165.84 and an average of 56.25. He registered one century and five half-centuries in the 19th edition of the IPL.

On Saturday, June 6, the BCCI announced India’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, along with the squad for the Asian Games 2026. Following the announcement, Agarkar addressed a press conference in Mumbai.

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Ajit Agarkar Sheds Light On Virat Kohli's Injury

Speaking to reporters, Agarkar noted that it had been less than a week since Kohli’s injury in the IPL final. He expressed optimism that the talismanic batter would recover in time for the England ODIs, scheduled from July 14 to July 19.

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He further clarified that there is no definitive squad yet for the 50-over series against England, and the selectors are still awaiting a timeline from the physio regarding Kohli’s recovery.

“It’s just less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. We don’t know the timelines yet, but it looks like he might be fit for the England ODIs. There isn’t a definitive squad, and we don’t have a timeline from the physio yet,” Agarkar said.

Here's How Virat Kohli Performed In ODIs

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