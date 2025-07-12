WATCH: Akash Deep Does An MS Dhoni, Leaves Ben Stokes' England And On-Field Umpires Stunned With Two Accurate DRS Calls In The Same Over

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Team India fast bowler Akash Deep delivered box office entertainment after he reversed two of England's successful LBW appeals with accurate DRS calls. Deep channeled his inner MS Dhoni to make it the ‘Akash Deep Review System', which left the Ben Stokes-led England frustrated during day three action at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Akash Deep Review System In Full Effect Against England At Lord's Test

The moment happened in the 114th over when Akash Deep came out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal. Chris Woakes delivered a delivery which landed back of length and hit the front knee towards the middle. As England appealed firmly, the on-field umpire raised his finger. But Akash Deep reviewed it, and DRS revealed that while the impact was in the middle, the ball swung rather hard, and it missed the leg stump.

England appealed once again in the fifth delivery of the same over after the ball hit his knees on the back pad. The Indian fast bowler reviewed it once again, and it missed the leg stump once again. England were left shaken after their successful appeals had to be revoked.

In response, Akash Deep hit a whipping six over backward square leg off Jofra Archer's delivery. The fast bowler was smiling as he found it amusing. Two slips and a leg slip fielder were put in place, but Deep had other plans as he sent the ball over the boundary ropes.

Team India Level Scores, England Pick Two-Run Lead At Stumps

Team India's tailenders failed to contribute once again, as they were restricted to 387, the same as what England scored in their innings. Ravindra Jadeja and vice-captain Rishabh Pant put up a clinical innings in the middle. Nitish Reddy also helped score 30 while Washington Sundar was dismissed at 23.