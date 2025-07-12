IND vs ENG: Former Cricketer Weighs In On Rishabh Pant's Run-Out At Lord's, Heavily Criticizes India Vice Captain: 'This Was Unnecessary'

England vs India: Team India have faced off against England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

On Day 03 of the third Test match, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant played a 74-run knock from 112 balls at a strike rate of 66.07. During his time on the crease, pant hammered eight fours and two sixes at the Lord's.

In the first session on Day 03, Pant and KL Rahul solidified a 141-run partnership, which gave India an upper hand in the game. However, just before the Lunch break, Rishabh Pant made a mistake and lost his wicket in a runout.

While taking a single after the third delivery of the 23rd over, Pant sent the ball towards the cover, where Ben Stokes was standing. Pant hesitated a moment before running. As soon as Pant went for the single, Stokes tried for a direct hit, and the English skipper successfully got him. The Indian keeper-batter tried to save himself as he turned around and slid his bat, but it was not enough to save him.

Former India Spinner Decodes Rishabh Pant's Run Out

Following Rishabh Pant's dismissal, former India cricketer Anil Kumble lashed out at the India vice-captain, saying that it was unnecessary and could have been avoided by blocking the next few deliveries of the over.

Kumble pointed out that Rishabh Pant hesitated before starting his run-up, which gave an advantage to the English skipper.

“I think initially Rishabh Pant called and then hesitated, thinking that there was no run. And then KL was off the blocks straight away. So Rishabh Pant’s initial hesitation probably delayed his response. And then he had to take off because KL was just running straight through and on target. This was unnecessary, for sure, because you could have just blocked the next three balls, gone to lunch, and then do whatever you had to—or continued the great work that both these batters did in that first session,” Anil Kumble said while speaking on JioHotstar.

India Trail By 71 Runs At Tea Break On Day 03