AUS vs WI: Australia Star Mitchell Starc On The Brink Of Achieving Unique Milestone, Just Five Wickets Away From Joining Elite List

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking wicket in the second Test match against West Indies | Image: AP

West Indies vs Australia: Pat Cummins-led Australia will lock horns against Roston Chase's West Indies in the third Test match of the three-game series, at the Sabina Park in Kingston, from July 12th, Saturday.

The match between Australia and the West Indies will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on Sunday.

The Aussies have already won the three-game Test series after winning the first two matches. Currently, Pat Cummins' side lead the series by 2-0, as they aim to whitewash the Caribbeans in the three Test matches.

Mitchell Starc Set To Etch His Name In Record Books

The upcoming red-ball match is more special as the Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is set to play his 100th Test game.

As Starc is on his way to play his 100th red-ball cricket for Australia, the pacer is on the brink of achieving an elusive milestone. Mitchell Starc is set to become the fourth Aussie bowler and second seamer from the country to bag 400 Test wickets. The 35-year-old is just five wickets away from etching his name in the record books.

Only Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Lyon have managed to cross the 400-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Mitchell Starc is also Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the long format, with 395 scalps. Shane Warne holds the top spot with 708 wickets. Glenn McGrath (563 wickets) and Nathan Lyon (562 wickets) hold the second and third places, respectively.

Mitchell Starc's Stats In Test Cricket

The left-arm Aussie pacer made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand. Following that, Starc has played 99 red-ball matches and 190 innings, bagging 395 wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 and an average of 37.39.

In the ongoing Test series against West Indies, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc picked up eight wickets in two matches at a bowling average of 22.63.