Akash Deep Floors Harry Brook With Brilliant Delivery; Kumar Sangakkara Blasts Englishman's Rash Play: 'It's Not Bazball, Just Arrogance'

Updated 13 July 2025 at 19:24 IST
Harry Brook, ICC's number one-ranked test batter, failed to live up to expectations after Akash Deep left him floored with a peach-of-a-delivery to take him down. Brook's aggressive brand of cricket met with a solid response from the Indian bowler, who uprooted the middle stump to dismiss the batter. Kumar Sangakkara was not impressed with Brook's dismissal, as he labelled the batter's arrogance as the reason for his dismissal.
The moment happened in the third ball of the 22nd over, Akash Deep tossed the delivery full and straight, and Harry Brook tried to go for a premeditated sweep shot against the fast bowler, but Deep floored him this time after the ball uprooted his middle stump. The No. 1-ranked Test batter tried to go funky with the shot, but he misjudged it this time, and Akash Deep finds the fourth scalp for Team India.
Kumar Sangakkara, who was on commentary duties, chastised Harry Brook for going reckless with the shots at such a critical stage for England. He further claimed that the English batter's arrogance led to his eventual dismissal. He had earlier pulled off successful scoop shots off Akash Deep's deliveries, but he found the gap, and it did the trick for the visiting side.
Also Read: ING vs ENG 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj Ignites Day 4 Drama, Taunts Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him At Lord's
"It is just arrogance. Not even Bazball. Harry scored 15 runs against Akash Deep and then played a silly shot; That's arrogance," Sangakkara said, live on air.
After England Cricket scored 387 in the first innings, Team India levelled the score in their time before they were eventually dismissed. But the English batters stirred the pot after they started wasting time to avoid another over of play, as it was almost time for stumps on day three.
Also Read: More Trouble Likely To Mount For Ben Stokes' England In The Remaining Two Days Of The Lord's Test, ECB Provides Big Update On Shoaib Bashir's Fitness
The hosts' time-wasting tactics have left Team India infuriated, as they did not want to lose the time they have in hand. Captain Shubman Gill also tossed a few verbal volleys towards the English openers as tensions continued to aggravate towards the end of play. The anticipation for day four was at an all-time high, and both sides haven't disappointed so far.
Published 13 July 2025 at 19:24 IST