Akash Deep Floors Harry Brook With Brilliant Delivery; Kumar Sangakkara Blasts Englishman's Rash Play: 'It's Not Bazball, Just Arrogance'

Harry Brook, ICC's number one-ranked test batter, failed to live up to expectations after Akash Deep left him floored with a peach-of-a-delivery to take him down. Brook's aggressive brand of cricket met with a solid response from the Indian bowler, who uprooted the middle stump to dismiss the batter. Kumar Sangakkara was not impressed with Brook's dismissal, as he labelled the batter's arrogance as the reason for his dismissal.

Akash Deep Rattles Harry Brook, Kumar Sangakkara Left Infuriated

The moment happened in the third ball of the 22nd over, Akash Deep tossed the delivery full and straight, and Harry Brook tried to go for a premeditated sweep shot against the fast bowler, but Deep floored him this time after the ball uprooted his middle stump. The No. 1-ranked Test batter tried to go funky with the shot, but he misjudged it this time, and Akash Deep finds the fourth scalp for Team India.

Kumar Sangakkara, who was on commentary duties, chastised Harry Brook for going reckless with the shots at such a critical stage for England. He further claimed that the English batter's arrogance led to his eventual dismissal. He had earlier pulled off successful scoop shots off Akash Deep's deliveries, but he found the gap, and it did the trick for the visiting side.

"It is just arrogance. Not even Bazball. Harry scored 15 runs against Akash Deep and then played a silly shot; That's arrogance," Sangakkara said, live on air.

Tensions Are High Between India and England At Lord's Test

After England Cricket scored 387 in the first innings, Team India levelled the score in their time before they were eventually dismissed. But the English batters stirred the pot after they started wasting time to avoid another over of play, as it was almost time for stumps on day three.