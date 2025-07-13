More Trouble Likely To Mount For Ben Stokes' England In The Remaining Two Days Of The Lord's Test, ECB Provides Big Update On Shoaib Bashir's Fitness

IND vs ENG: The English summer has taken a big toll on the players of the home team. The Indian batters have batted for very long hours in this series and have grinded England. The Lord's Test was no different. The English players tried their very best to restrain India from reducing their trail, but the valiant effort from a young Indian side only irked Stokes and co. as they couldn't secure a lead of even one run. To make matters worse, England are also dealing with injury issues to their star spinner Shoaib Bashir.

ECB Provides Fitness Update on Shoaib Bashir

England have played only spinner, Bashir, throughout all the matches of this series. Bashir has always been Stokes' go-to spinner whenever he tried to slow things down. From the three Test matches of the series, Bashir has bagged nine wickets at an economy of 3.99.

During the third day of the Lord's Test, Bashir was hit on his finger while attempting to catch the ball driven towards him by Ravindra Jadeja. Joe Root later completed Bashir's over, and the spinner did not take the field for the rest of the day. The ECB has now provided a big update on Bashir's fitness.

'Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match,' a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) read.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Siraj Likely To Serve One Match Ban For Giving Shoulder Bump To Ben Duckett? Explaining The Level 2 Breach Of the ICC Code of Conduct

Indian Youngsters Dominate England in Their Own Backyard

Shubman Gill-led India have dominated proceedings so far in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Ben Stokes' England were expected to stamp their authority on the unexpected Indian side before the start of the series, but things have turned out to be completely different from what was expected.