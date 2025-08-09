Akash Deep Gets His 'Dream Delivered' After Phenomenal Spell At Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Becomes Proud Owner Of A New Car

Akash Deep, the pacer for Team India, has finally fulfilled his dream after putting up a stunning performance against the Ben Stokes-led England Cricket in their backyard.

The 28-year-old has become the proud owner of a brand new four-wheeler after returning from the arduous tour in the United Kingdom.

The Indian pacer put up a stunning effort and even shocked the fans with his performance with the bat. Akash Deep's heroics played a pivotal role in Team India levelling the series against England.

Akash Deep Buys His Dream Car, Celebrates Moment With Family

Team India secured a clinical series draw in the Anderson Tedullkar Trophy series. A significant amount of credit goes to Akash Deep, whose fast bowling abilities turned out to be a firm advantage in the series.

The Indian fast bowler paired up with Mohammed Siraj in the final test to deliver a hard-fought win for Team India, which led to the away series ending in a 2-2 draw.

After returning from England, Akash Deep fulfils his dreams with family by his side. The Indian pacer has become the proud owner of a new car, which he described as his 'Dream'.

Akash Deep has bought a black Toyota Fortuner, whose range starts from INR 36.20 lakhs. The price of the top model could reach up to INR 52.34 lakh, as per CarDekho.

"Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most," Akash Deep wrote in the caption for the post, where the Indian pacer shared multiple images featuring his family at the car dealership.

Akash Deep's Progress Was Phenomenal In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy vs England

Akash Deep featured in three matches during the England series, picking up 13 wickets while in action. The 28-year-old emerged as one of Team India's biggest positives when he stepped up to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Playing XI.

The Indian pacer was part of Team India's historic win at the Edgbaston Test, where he picked a four-wicket haul in the first innings and then a six-fer in the second.

Not only did Akash Deep shine with the ball, but his all-around skills shone through at The Oval Test. The pacer stood tall with the bat after entering the play as a night-watchman during India's second innings.