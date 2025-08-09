New Zealand Cricket’s Record Smash Down Against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo Seals Their Biggest-Ever Test Win

New Zealand has sealed a grand win over a hapless Zimbabwe, securing a 2-0 clean sweep in the two-match Test series at Bulawayo.

The second Test, in particular, turned out to be a one-sided affair as New Zealand Cricket annihilated the hosts, Zimbabwe. The Kiwis won the second test match by an innings and 359 runs to seal their biggest-ever Test triumph.

Zimbabwe Cricket's woes continued, with their struggles against the Blackcaps evident throughout the two-match Test series.

New Zealand Seal Record Win In Second Test Over Zimbabwe At Bulawayo

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand swept Zimbabwe in the two Test matches they played at Bulawayo. The second match was particularly momentous for the Kiwis, as three of their batters wreaked havoc on the Zimbabwean bowlers.

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls rained down runs with their bats as New Zealand delivered a stupendous batting showcase against Zimbabwe.

After Zimbabwe scored 125 runs, New Zealand's Devon Conway smashed 153 runs, while Henry Nicholls (150) and Rachin Ravindra (165) forged a clinical partnership to spread all-out carnage.

Will Young also contributed well with a 74-run knock, and Jacob Duffy scored 36. But the Nicholls-Ravindra partnership did the most damage to Zimbabwe as they scored 601/3d.

Zimbabwe Cricket managed to score 117 before losing all their wickets. Except for Nick Welch's unbeaten 47-run knock, the hosts predominantly struggled against New Zealand's lethal bowlers.

Zakary Foulkes delivered a five-wicket haul, while Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy sealed two wickets each. Matthew Fisher also picked up a scalp to complete their wicket-taking spree.

This Is New Zealand's Biggest Innings Wins In Test Ccricket

New Zealand sealed a mammoth 476-run lead in the second test at Bulawayo, and the bowlers helped them pick up a clinical win by an innings and 359 runs over Zimbabwe.

New Zealand’s second Test win in Bulawayo marked their largest victory by an innings and the third-biggest overall in Test cricket history.

Team Opposition Year Margin of Win England Australia 1938 Innings and 579 runs Australia South Africa 2002 Innings and 360 runs New Zealand Zimbabwe 2025 Innings and 359 runs West Indies India 1958 Innings and 336 runs Australia England 1946 Innings and 332 runs