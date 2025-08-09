Is Mohammed Siraj The Biggest Virat Kohli Fan? Netizens Spot Special Memorabilia From Ex-India's Skipper's Last Test In Star Pacer's Home

India's Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during Day 1 of the first Test match, at Perth Stadium | Image: ANI

Mohammed Siraj, the star pacer for Team India, may have proved himself as one of the biggest Virat Kohli fanboys. The Indian cricketer had the honour of calling Kohli his teammate while playing for Team India and RCB in the Indian Premier League.

Not only did Siraj share the same dressing room with Virat Kohli, but he also possesses a rare memorabilia from the star Indian batter's active days in Test cricket.

Special Virat Kohli Test Memorabilia Spotted In Mohammed Siraj's Residence

Mohammed Siraj's fondness for Virat Kohli is limitless. The bond they shared as teammates while representing Team India and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL is a testament to true friendship. Their bond has continued to grow stronger over the years.

Kohli has backed up Siraj whenever he needed support over time. The pacer's admiration for the modern-day cricket great was conspicuous in his Instagram profile picture, where he shared a photo of himself hugging Kohli.

An image has recently gone viral on social media, which shows a glimpse of Mohammed Siraj's residence in Hyderabad. One of the images shared by the cricketer's manager showed a signed Virat Kohli jersey hanging on the wall.

The striking part of the image is that the jersey could be from Virat Kohli's last Test match, which took place during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mohammed Siraj Was India's True Workhorse In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

Mohammed Siraj recently emerged as Team India's biggest match-winner in the recently concluded series against England. The Indian pacer's clutch mentality proved beneficial for them in the final Test match against England at The Oval.

On day five of the fifth test match at the Oval, Mohammed Siraj sealed a clinical win for Team India. The triumph at The Oval helped them level the series 2-2 against England.

It was Mohammed Siraj's heroics that helped Team India pick up a stunning finish over England at the Oval. The pacer continues to carry Virat Kohli's aggressive mentality in the longest format of the game.