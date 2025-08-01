'Wasn't Needed': Akash Deep Trolled For Giving Fiery Send-Off to Ben Duckett During 5th Test at Oval

Updated 1 August 2025 at 18:06 IST
India vs England: Pacer Akash Deep got India's first breakthrough on Day 2 at the Oval, but unfortunately - his action after the dismissal has stirred a controversy. Akash got the wicket of Ben Duckett and then stopped him on his way and then gave him a send-off. The two also seemed to be chatting with each other during the episode and that has not gone down well with the fans, who reckon it was absolutely unnecessary. Duckett, who was looking dangerous, was dismissed for 43 off 38 balls. His innings was laced with five boundaries and a couple of sixes.
Here are some of the reactions that followed after Akash's send-off.
It will be interesting to see if the ICC takes any action against the pacer or not. It is understandable that Akash could not keep a lid on his emotions, which eventually got the better of him.
At the time of filing the copy, the hosts were in a dominant position after bundling India out for 224. England are 109 for one. Zak Crawley is unbeaten on 52* off 43 balls while Ollie Pope has just joined him and is on 12* off 16 balls.
