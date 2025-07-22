Akash Deep Ruled Out Of 4th Test, Shubman Gill Confirms Anshul Kamboj 'Close To Make Debut'

In a major blow, Akash Deep has been ruled out of the 4th test, captain Shubman Gill has confirmed. The 25-year-old also insisted that Anshul Kamboj might make his Test debut in Manchester.

India Have Been Dealt Another Blow

In the pre-match press conference, Gill told reporters,"Firstly, it is not ideal when you have to go back and have a different combination after every match. But I was prepared for this before the series. So, I had planned for it before the series on how we're going to go about it... Anshul Kamboj is very close to making his debut. We are going to see tomorrow whether Anshul or Prasidh is going to make it to the playing 11."

Anshul was added to the squad as an injury cover for Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Nitish will miss the remainder of the Test series, while Arshdeep will not feature in the 4th Test. India lost the 3rd test by 22 runs and are in dire need of some magic on the pitch.

England Announced Playing XI On Monday

Like other matches, England Cricket have already named their Playing XI for the upcoming match, 48 hours before the much-anticipated 4th Test. Liam Dawson returned to the English test fold after an eight-year absence, replacing Shoaib Bashir in action against Team India. No other changes have been made to the starting lineup, and Jofra Archer will be playing his second straight test match after returning to the England team after a prolonged four years.