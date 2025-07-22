Big Boost For India! Captain Shubman Gill Confirms Rishabh Pant To Keep Wickets In Manchester Test Amid Injury Concerns

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing 2-1 in the five-match series against England. The Three Lions clinched the opening match of the series at Headingley in Leeds by five wickets.

In the second match of the series, the visitors made a comeback and clinched a majestic 336-run win over England in Birmingham. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 39 years.

However, in the previous and third Test match of the series, England clinched a narrow 22-run win over India and took a lead in the series.

The upcoming match at Emirates Old Trafford will be a must-win game for the Shubman Gill-led side.

Shubman Gill Confirms Rishabh Pant Set To Keep Wickets In Manchester

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, India captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Rishabh Pant will keep the wickets in the Manchester Test, despite injury concerns.

"Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the fourth Test against England in Manchester," Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference.

Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury in the first session of the third Test match, following which Dhruv Jurel replaced him on the field as the India vice-captain was unable to keep the wickets at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in the third match of the series.

Even though Pant was injured but he still came out to bat and scored 83 runs against the Three Lions.

Currently, Rishabh Pant is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing series, scoring 425 runs from three matches and six innings, at an average of 70.83, and a strike rate of 78.41.

Rishabh Pant's Test Numbers