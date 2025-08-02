Akash Deep Stuns England With Maiden Half-Century In Tests, Nightwatchman Earns Standing Ovation From Teammates

Akash Deep celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day Three: Akash Deep has done justice by coming in at the number four spot as the nightwatchman. The Indian fast bowler has secured his maiden half-century on day three of the India vs England fifth test at The Oval.

Akash Deep Scores Maiden Half Century In Tests At The Oval

Team India fast bowler Akash Deep was brought in at number four to protect captain Shubman Gill towards the end of day two. But the cricketer delivered over expectations at The Oval.

After putting up a clinical knock with the ball, Akash Deep came out to wreak havoc with the bat. Him and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a sublime start which put England under pressure.

Akash Deep's exceptional showcase with the bat exemplifies the hard work he has put in the nets. The fast bowler earned a standing ovation from his teammates, with captain Shubman Gill also coming out to serenade him with applause while being padded up for action.

Akash Deep's maiden half-century is also the first time that a nightwatchman has scored a 50 since 2011. It is also the second-highest score by a night watcher. The last man to do it was Amit Mishra, who had scored 84 runs.

Team India Pick Up A 166-Run Lead At The End Of First Session

Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal' theatrical partnership was the start Team India needed to start day three. The pair shared a 107-run stand and troubled the hosts with their positive intent and sublime batting. England's errors on the field continued as they let go of a key chance to dismiss Jaiswal.