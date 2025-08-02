Rohit Sharma Spotted Outside The Oval, Hitman Arrives To Watch Day Three Action Between India And England

Rohit Sharma, Team India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning skipper, was seen outside The Oval in London. After retiring from the red-ball format, the former Indian test skipper has arrived to witness his ‘garden vale bande’ in action under Shubman Gill's dynamic leadership.

It is the first time since his retirement that the Indian cricket arrived to cheer for his side in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Rohit Sharma Arrives At The Oval As Spectator For IND vs ENG Day 3 Action

Rohit Sharma shocked the world with one Instagram Story, where he announced his retirement from Test cricket. The moment was so sudden that fans couldn't fathom losing out on their premier skipper and batter.

The Indian opener pulled the curtain right before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, casting dark clouds of confusion on who would be leading the side. But Shubman Gill has been holding the mettle effectively as Team India put up a solid fightback against England in the ongoing series.

In a video shared by ANI on 'X', Rohit Sharma was seen entering the The Oval stadium in London during day three of the fifth test between India and England.

The former Indian Test and T20I skipper was seen standing in a queue while showing his entry pass to the security official, who then let him enter the stadium premises.

Rohit had arrived to witness the India vs England match live after retiring from red-ball cricket right before the series.

When Will Rohit Sharma Be Seen In Action Next?

After retiring from the T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma has become a one-format player. The cricketer will be a part of ODI cricket, but Team India does not participates in the 50-over format until October 2025