Akash Deep’s Sister Received Crucial Support From BCCI & LSG Management During Cancer Recovery, Reveals Fast Bowler's Childhood Friend

Akash Deep celebrates the dismissal of Ollie Pope on day five of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Vaibhav Kumar, Akash Deep's childhood friend, had revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Lucknow Super Giants' administration had helped his sister as she battled cancer. He expressed that the cancer was in the first stage, and the BCCI & LSG have helped the Indian cricketer's big sister. Vaibhav added that the Bengal team where Akash played in domestic cricket had also assisted the fast bowler's elder sibling.

Akash Deep's Sister Received Help From BCCI, LSG & Bengal Team, Reveals Cricketer's Childhood Friend

After Team India's historic win over England at Edgbaston, Akash Deep had dedicated the triumph to his elder sister Akhand Jyoti Singh, who had been battling cancer. The Indian fast bowler had made the revelation public while speaking to Cheteshwar Pujara and said that he wanted to make her happy. Akash also said that her sister Jyoti has been dealing with it mentally for the past two months, but is now doing well and is stable.

Akash Deep's childhood friend, Vaibhav Kumar, revealed that the BCCI and LSG management played a vital role in his elder sister's recovery as she received treatment in Lucknow, and doctors were brought in from Mumbai.

"It was first-stage cancer... Team management in Lucknow was very helpful. Doctors were called from outside, and she received treatment in Lucknow. Doctors came from Mumbai too. BCCI, the Lucknow team management, and even the Bengal, where he (Akash) played, helped a lot. Now, she is fine. There are no issues now," Akash Deep's childhood friend said to ANI.

Akash Deep Steamrolled England With His Immaculate Fast Bowling Skills

Akash Deep played a clinical role in the Edgbaston Test, leading India's pace attack against the mighty England in Birmingham. The fast bowler began with a four-fer to neutralize the English batters, which included dismissing Ollie Pope for a golden duck and then picking up Harry Brook's prized wicket to break the firm sixth-wicket partnership.

The fast bowler steamrolled the English batters during their final innings with a six-for, completing a ten-wicket haul throughout the match. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj delivered on the mega stage when Team India did not have Jasprit Bumrah around.