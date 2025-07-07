Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore Joins Surrey For County Championships, Indian Left-Arm Spinner To Compete In Two Matches

Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer during their IPL 2025 match, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: ANI

Indian left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has been signed by Surrey for a brief County Championship stint. He featured for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025 season and has recently won the TNPL 225 season with the Tiruppur Tamizhans. The cricketer would now feature in County Cricket and gain some game time with a different ball in dynamic English conditions.

R Sai Kishore continues his stellar run and will head to the UK for valuable red-ball match experience as he looks to further sharpen his skills in red-ball cricket. The Indian cricketer has followed the steps of his fellow Indian cricket compatriots and has got himself enrolled for a county stint to enhance his in-game skills and techniques.

After putting up a clinical performance in franchise cricket with IPL and TNPL 2025, Sai Kishore will feature for Surrey in the County Championships. The left-arm spinner expressed his delight at being a part of a prestigious cricket club in the UK.

“I’m really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches. Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game,” R Sai Kishore said in a statement shared by Surrey.

R Sai Kishore would feature in two County Championships for Surrey, where he would play with the Kookaburra ball. The Indian spinner would compete against Yorkshire from July 22-25 in Scarborough and then lock horns against Durham in Chester-le-Street from July 29 to August 01. 2025.

Multiple Indian Cricketers Signed Up For County Stint This Year!

This year, multiple Indian cricketers have got themselves enrolled in County Cricket and also featured for some elite cricket clubs in the UK. Ruturaj Gaikwad followed Sachin Tendulkar's footsteps and signed up with Yorkshire CCC.

Seamer Khaleel Ahmed also enrolled himself to become a part of Essen till the end of the 2025 season to test his bowling skills in a dynamic environment. Team India T20I sensation Tilak Varma also signed up with Hampshire to feature in County Cricket.