Alex Carey's 'Snicko' Dispute During Ashes Test Prompts England to Hold Talks with ICC

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey survived a review for caught behind at the Adelaide Test, only to later admit that he had edged the delivery by English bowler Josh Tongue. During the match, Carey flashed at Tongue's delivery in the 63rd over, which England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith caught.

The English team was confident in their appeal; however, umpire Ahsan Raza dismissed their claims, and the visitors went for a review. In the review, there was a spike shown on the 'Snickometer,' however, it appeared 2-3 frames before the ball passed the bat. The third umpire was thus unconvinced and ruled in favor of Australia while explaining that the ball had gone under the bat.

What Did England Do Next?

The England team management was not satisfied with the decision, and as per reports, England head coach Brendon McCullum and team manager Wayne Bentley met with match referee Jeff Crowe at the close of play on day one. The match referee confirmed that the incident would be looked into, and England had their review reinstated for Australia's first innings.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) in an attempt to review and raise standards of the decision review system (DRS). Notably, it is a requirement by ICC for DRS to be used in all fixtures in the World Test Championship.

However, the cricket governing body did not specify which technology should be used. For example, the Snicko system used in Australia is different from the UK's Ultraedge.

Alex Carey On The Incident

The wicketkeeper was on 72 runs when this incident occurred, and later went on to make a crucial 102 runs after surviving England's early chance. While speaking to the media at the close of play on day one, Carey shared, "I thought there was a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat."