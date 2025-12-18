WATCH | Glenn McGrath's Reaction After Nathan Lyon Edges Him in Elite List During Ashes Test is Hilarious

Ashes Test: It was a historic day for premier Australian spinner Nathan Lyon as he went past former legend Glenn McGrath in an elite list on Thursday during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide. By edging McGrath, Lyon moved into sixth place on the all‑time list of wicket‑takers in Test cricket. On the second day of the third Test, Lyon picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope with his third ball of the day and removed Ben Duckett three deliveries later to script history.

But what stole the show was McGrath's reaction to Lyon going past him. McGrath, who was in the commentary box, pretended to ‘throw a chair’ hilariously. The reaction from the legendary pacer is now being loved by fans.

McGrath's reaction brought about a laughter from all the others present in the commentary box.

Lyon is easily a modern-day legend and even in the twilight of his career, he is making a serious impact.

Hosts Dominate

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series, one expected England to come back strong - but that has not happened. Batting first, Australia scored 371. Alex Carey with 106 was the best Australian batter, while Usman Khawaja hit a brilliant 82 on his comeback. Brydon Carse with six wickets was the pick of the English bowlers.

