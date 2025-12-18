Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Feature in Overseas T20 Leagues? IPL Chairman Gives Much-Needed Clarity

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

IPL 2026: Ahead of IPL 2026 season, there is again talk around should the Indian players be allowed to feature in overseas T20 leagues. The rule currently is - no active Indian cricketers are allowed to feature in overseas T20 leagues. So what happens to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they have retired from T20I cricket? IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal has broken silence on this and said that no Indian player is allowed to do that. He cited workload management as the big factor behind the call.

'Don't think there can be the opportunity'

"You look at the workload our players have. The BCCI has made a rule for the international players that they must play domestic cricket as well," Dhumal told while interacting with veteran sports journalist, Vimal Kumar.

"They have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. When there is so much cricket in India, and there are so many takers and fans in the country, I don't think there can be the opportunity (to play in overseas leagues)," Dhumal said.

Dhumal also questioned how can big players go, will they have the time.

"At the moment, there is no chance for the big players. How can they go? Some players are even playing in three formats. Workload management!" Dhumal stated.

