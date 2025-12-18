Updated 18 December 2025 at 10:12 IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Feature in Overseas T20 Leagues? IPL Chairman Gives Much-Needed Clarity
IPL 2026: There has been much debate around will the top Indian players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be permitted to feature in overseas T20 leagues.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Ahead of IPL 2026 season, there is again talk around should the Indian players be allowed to feature in overseas T20 leagues. The rule currently is - no active Indian cricketers are allowed to feature in overseas T20 leagues. So what happens to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they have retired from T20I cricket? IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal has broken silence on this and said that no Indian player is allowed to do that. He cited workload management as the big factor behind the call.
ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 4th T20I Highlights
'Don't think there can be the opportunity'
"You look at the workload our players have. The BCCI has made a rule for the international players that they must play domestic cricket as well," Dhumal told while interacting with veteran sports journalist, Vimal Kumar.
"They have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. When there is so much cricket in India, and there are so many takers and fans in the country, I don't think there can be the opportunity (to play in overseas leagues)," Dhumal said.
Advertisement
Dhumal also questioned how can big players go, will they have the time.
"At the moment, there is no chance for the big players. How can they go? Some players are even playing in three formats. Workload management!" Dhumal stated.
Advertisement
Bumrah Example
Dhumal also cited the example of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He said there are some bowlers who need rest after two Tests and hence it is the duty of the Indian board to take care of their players. He reckons if these players go and play international leagues, it would hurt Indian cricket in a big way and that is something no one wants.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 10:08 IST