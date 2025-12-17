WATCH: Alex Carey Tears Up As He Celebrates Special 'Adelaide Ton', Dedicates Ashes Century To Late Father

Pat Cummins' Australia are currently eyeing to secure an unassailable 3-0 lead over England in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of The Ashes. The Aussies completely outplayed the Englishmen in the first two Test matches and they are just one win away from reclaiming the 'historic urn' on their home soil. Steve Smith's absence in the third Test might've forced England to think that they can gain an upper hand in the match, but as far as history goes, Australians never go down without putting up a fight.

England will think that they missed the trick. The visitors had reduced Australia to 94/4 at one point in time, but valiant batting efforts by Usman Khawaja (82 runs off 126 balls) and Alex Carey (106 runs off 143 balls) helped the Aussies close out the first day of the third Test on 326/8.

Alex Carey Dedicates Ashes Ton To His Late Father

Alex Carey brought up his first Ashes ton in the Adelaide Test. When Australia were struggling and England were ahead in the match, Alex Carey kept his calm and brought up his third Test ton in front of his family and friends. As soon as Carey hit the magical 100-run mark, he looked into the heavens as his wife Eloise, who was present at the stands, sobbed.

Advertisement

"Dad played the biggest role probably in my cricket, coached me all the way through as dads want to do. Sort of let me go once I got into my older teenage years, but would always shoot a message and put the reverse sweep away and keep hard on me," said Carey after playing the innings.

The century marks the first time that Carey hit the magical 100-run mark since his father Gordon passed away after battling leukaemia earlier this year in September.

Advertisement

Khawaja Announces Himself Back