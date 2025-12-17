Sunrisers Hyderabad's INR 13 Crore Signing In IPL 2026 Auction Runs Riot In ILT20, Helps Knight Riders Win By 1 Run

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are facing a tough time in the ongoing 2026 edition of the ILT20. From the six games that the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) have played so far in the tournament, they have managed to win just two games out of the six that they have played so far. The Knight Riders have lost 4 and they have a dismal Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.992.

Prior to their game against the Desert Vipers, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders managed to win just their opening game against the Sharjah Warriors by a margin of 39 runs. The Knight Riders play their next game against the Gulf Giants on December 18, 2025.

Liam Livingstone Lights Up Abu Dhabi

English batter Liam Livingstone lit up the ILT20 as he played a stellar knock of 76 runs off 48 deliveries. The 32-year-old all-rounder hit six fours and three sixes as he scored these runs at a strike rate of 158.33. Livingstone has been under the radar for quite some time now and his return to form is not only a good sign for the struggling Abu Dhabi Knight Riders but for the Sunrisers Hyderabad too.

After bagging an INR 13 Crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2026 Auction, Liam Livingstone played the blinder as he helped the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders win the game by just 1 run. "I think probably just slogging it to the leg-side is something that I've used to my advantage throughout my career. But, yeah, I was probably pretty happy with the way I played tonight," said the English batter after the game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers: How It Happened