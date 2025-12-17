Health Scare For Yashasvi Jaiswal, Team India Opener Hospitalized In Pune After Experiencing Stomach Cramps: Report

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Amid the ongoing hustle and bustle around the Indian Premier League 2026 mega auction and the India vs South Africa T20I series, Yashasvi Jaiswal was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Pune.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai. The southpaw recently played the India vs South Africa ODI series and scored a stellar 116 off 121 balls in the third and the final ODI of the series.

Health Scare Of Yashasvi Jaiswal

According to a report in the Indian Express the left-handed batter was rushed to the Aditya Birla Hospital and was diagnosed with Acute gastroenteritis. The report also states that he was given IV medication and has been advised rest. Jaiswal's health started to worsen after Mumbai's match against Rajasthan that was played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Despite their best efforts, Mumbai failed to qualify for the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. Unfortunately for Mumbai they had chased down 217 runs in 18.1 overs but they failed to qualify for the summit clash. Jaiswal, who was in a bit of discomfort, managed to score just 15 runs off 16 balls. Jaiswal hit three boundaries and scored these runs with a strike rate of 93.75.

Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan helped Mumbai chase down the target with stellar knocks of 72 off 41 balls and 73 off 22 balls. Rahane remained unbeaten as he scored these runs at a strike rate of 175.61. Jaiswal will be seen in action next in the India vs New Zealand ODI series that begins on January 11, 2026.

