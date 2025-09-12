Allan Doland Garners Praise On Young Sensation Dewald Brevis, Draws Comparison To AB De Villiers: 'He Can Do Things Most Batters Can’t'

Former South African cricketer Allan Donald heaped praise on the young Proteas batter Dewald Brevis, while drawing a comparison to AB De Villiers.

Brevis garnered special praise from Allan Donald, who said that the youngster can do things that many batters can't.

Last month, Brevis caught the limelight after he played a stupendous 125-run knock from 56 balls against Australia in a T20I series in Darwin. With the blitz knock, the youngster also etched his name in the record book. He now has the highest T20I score by a South African.

Allan Donald Hails Dewald Brevis

While speaking during a media round-table interaction organized by SA20, Allan Donald said that Brevis is very close to De Villiers and has been coached by the

“He’s very close to AB de Villiers and has been coached by him, so naturally, there are similarities. But a lot of people say you can’t compare Dewald Brevis to AB, and that’s true. What AB achieved can only ever belong to him. But this kid has the talent to win games from nowhere," Allan Donald said as quoted by India Today.

The former cricketer further added that Brevis emulates De Villiers' mannerisms closely. He further hailed the youngster, saying that the 22-year-old is a kind of player.

“Of course, there will only ever be one AB. But Brevis mirrors his mannerisms so closely that it almost feels like watching a clone. Why not have a hero like AB to inspire you? Brevis can do things most batters can’t. He’s that kind of player,” Donald added.

Dewald Brevis' Stats In White-Ball Format

Dewald Brevis made his debut for South Africa in the ODI format on August 19, 2025, against Australia. In the ODIs, the batting all-rounder played six matches, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 159.42.

He played his maiden T20I game on August 30 against Australia. In the 20-over format for the Proteas, Brevis played 11 matches and scored 341 runs at a strike rate of 193.75.