Updated 12 September 2025 at 17:21 IST
'I'll Walk Nude If...': Matthew Hayden Stakes Big On Joe Root To Shatter Century Jinx In Australia During Ashes Series
Matthew Hayden boldly bets Joe Root will break his century drought in Australia during Ashes 2025, vowing to walk nude around the MCG if Root fails to score a hundred.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Matthew Hayden is betting big on Joe Root to go big in terms of runs in the upcoming Ashes Series while Down Under. The former cricketer's recent comments have gone viral, in which he made a gutsy prediction about Root.
The former Australian opener has put up a bold wager, saying that he would walk nude around the Melbourne Cricket Ground if the English batter did not score a century in the upcoming Test series between England and Australia.
Matthew Hayden Places Big Bet On Joe Root To End Century Drought In Australian Soil
England batter Joe Root has been one of the most prolific red-ball batters in the modern era. He surpassed big names like Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run scorer in Tests.
Despite having solid numbers, Joe Root has surprisingly never scored a century on Australian soil. In the 14 Test appearances he has made, Root managed to score nine half-centuries but failed to convert any of them to a century. His highest score remains at 89.
Despite having a century jinx, Matthew Hayden has immense faith in Joe Root ahead of the 2025 Ashes Test series, which would take place in the land Down Under.
"I'll walk nude around the MCG if he doesn't make a hundred this summer," Matthew Hayden said during a discussion on the All Over Bar The Cricket show.
Grace Hayden Reacts To Father Matthew Hayden's Bold Wager
The bold statement from Matthew Hayden had sparked a wave of laughter among the panellists. His remark also circulated all over social media, and it has received a reaction from sports presenter Grace Hayden.
Matthew Hayden's daughter expressed his thoughts in an Instagram post's comment section, where she appealed to Joe Root to score a hundred in the series.
"Please @root66 make a hundred," Grace Hayden wrote on social media.
With Matthew Hayden putting a wild bet on Joe Root, all eyes will be on the English batter when the Ashes series commences.
The first Test match between Australia and England would take place on November 21, 2025, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 17:21 IST